Witnessing the power of perseverance
Published 5:30 am Friday, May 15, 2026
Kenai Peninsula College faculty, friends and family witnessed the culmination of a long journey for the graduating class of 2026 at the 56th annual commencement ceremony held Thursday, May 7, in Kenai.
The college conferred 136 degrees and certificates overall, including 40 high school equivalency diplomas, five one-year certifications, 23 occupational endorsement certificates, 14 Associate of Arts degrees, three Associate of Science degrees, 27 Associate of Applied Science degrees and 24 other University of Alaska degrees.
Keynote speaker Johna Beech, who currently serves as the executive director for the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank, told the graduates to pause for a moment, to recognize their time and effort spent in getting to this point, and to acknowledge the people who supported them along the way.
“This isn’t just another box to check or milestone to rush past. This is a moment you’ve never lived before — and neither has anyone else in this room,” she said.
“Well done. Truly. And in case you haven’t heard it enough — or at all — I am so, so proud of you.”
Beech shared anecdotes about her journey to and lived experiences in Alaska, highlighting her history of volunteering with many local organizations on the Kenai Peninsula. Her drive to work with and be involved in her community, she said, came from advice given to her by her neighbors shortly after moving to Alaska.
“I credit these women for how the next 18 years worked out, because they set me on this path,” she said. “Over the past 18 years, I’ve worn many hats in this community — volunteering in ways both big and small. Alongside volunteering, my career evolved as well.”
Through that career evolution, Beech had the opportunity to attend a four-year professional development program for nonprofit executives. In her final year of attending the program, she heard further advice from a speaker “whose words resonated with me and changed me for the better.”
“He talked about how to lead with grace and kindness, how to meet people where they are, to understand that their actions often reflect what they’re going through, not you personally. To choose curiosity over conflict,” she said. “And sometimes, the most powerful thing you can ask is simply, ‘Are you okay?’”
She passed on this advice to the graduates, encouraging them to get involved with their community. She also shared words of advice passed down from her family members: never stop learning; lead with grace and kindness; if you need to find yourself, look in the mirror; and if you get stuck, give ‘er hell.
KPC wrote in a Facebook post on Monday that those attending last week’s commencement “witnessed more than a graduation; we witnessed the power of perseverance.”
“From certificates to master’s degrees, each diploma tells a story of late nights, bold questions, and steadfast commitment,” the post reads. “Our graduates have already left their mark on KPC. Now, take that momentum forward and make an impact everywhere.”
Find the full commencement program and list of graduates online at kpc.alaska.edu/commencement.cshtml.
Kenai Peninsula College Commencement 2026
Associate of Arts
Hope A. Bishop
Natalya M. Croley, magna cum laude
Madison M. Davenport, summa cum laude
Aleea G. Faulkner (valedictorian), summa cum laude
Annika J. Hagedorn
Hans U. Hesse
Jennifer E. Nickel
Timothy R. Oliver, cum laude
Erick D. Paulsrud
Nathaly V. Rizo-Hernandez
Katie E. Rozeboom, summa cum laude
Ramon A. Sandoval
Shayla Smith, summa cum laude
Madison L. Whittenberg
Associate of Science
Caitlyn Boeshart, magna cum laude
Waylon J. Hall, magna cum laude
William A. Hall, summa cum laude
Associate of Applied Science
General Business
Desiree R. Bunts, cum laude
Alyssa J. Koester-Backstrom, summa cum laude
Brianne M. Little, cum laude
Industrial Process Instrumentation
Coy J. Babcock
Shawnacee L. Brook, summa cum laude
Liz Candee, magna cum laude
Tyle Owens, cum laude
Miguel Rojo-Lemke
Stephen Scotti, summa cum laude
Paramedical Technology
Dakotah L. Buhr, magna cum laude
Tucker K. Coleman
Garrick L. Martin, magna cum laude
Elijah Pettet, magna cum laude
Process Technology
Aaron P. Aho, cum laude
Luke D. Barnes, summa cum laude
Rodney W. Cone, summa cum laude
Nathan A. Conway
Hunter J. Frank, cum laude
Hayden R. Fuller
Cody E. Johnson, summa cum laude
Lane P. Koester-Backstrom (valedictorian), summa cum laude
Joshua R. Lange
Travis Meyers
Brent A. Michalski, cum laude
Daniel Paul, summa cum laude
Steven J. Renfrow, cum laude
Reese J. Robinson, summa cum laude
Joshua A. Williams, cum laude
University of Alaska degrees conferred
Associate of Applied Science
Health Science (UAA)
Blujean Kelley
Human Services (UAA)
Tina N. Hamlin, magna cum laude
Radiologic Technology (UAA)
Matthew J. Lafrentz, cum laude
Emily J. Stelzer, magna cum laude
Nursing (UAA)
Brooklyn T. Bulf, cum laude
Erin Rose Combs
Ashley Garvey, cum laude
Jennifer L. Hammond, cum laude
Katie Hester, summa cum laude
April J. Ivey, summa cum laude
Alloha Mae Littrell
Tessa J. Luecker, cum laude
Renae A. Olson, magna cum laude
Whittney N. Tapley, summa cum laude
Angela K. Uno, summa cum laude
Bachelor of Arts — Psychology (UAA)
Benjamin A. Veh
Master of Education — Counseling (UAF)
Miriam A. Olivio
Master of Business Administration — Business Administration (UAF)
Vincent A. Nusunginya
State of Alaska & National Welding Certifications
Structural Aluminum, GMAW
Nels Dahl
Elias Fulk
Dean Harbaugh
Bradley Morrison
Bernie Nyagaka
Draven Willard
Pipe, SMAW ASME IX
James Bouck
Nels Dahl
Elias Fulk
Dean Harbaugh
Bradley Morrison
Bernie Nyagaka
Draven Willard
Structural Steel, SMAW
Russell Aker
Malakai BeDunnah
James Bouck
Brock Cheesman
Dylan Hammerle
Dean Harbaugh
Isaac Hesse
Indiana Jones
Grant Knauss
Alex Martinez
Sean McMullen
Bradley Morrison
John Nelson
Noah Payne
Draven Willard
Structural Steel, FCAW
James Bouck
Tyler Cruikshank
Wyatt Dyer
Elias Fulk
Owen Fye
Ben Hand
Dean Harbaugh
Elias Kerrone
Gabriel Kerrone
Grant Knauss
Alister Kuzmin
Alex Martinez
Bradley Morrison
Matthew Olson
GED Graduates
Brianna Pennell
Abraham W. Pellegrom
Gregory Morey
Certified Nursing Assistants
Sydney Abrams
Nessa Affleck
Virginia Beck
Maxwell Berninger
Apphia Bowser
Payton Boze
Cheyenne Buchholz
Kathleen Culver
Hannah Dunn
Hanna Embre
Bailey Garret
Ella Gustafson
Gabrielle Heihn
Kayla Heinrich
Rachel Jamison
Tessa Kameroff
Hannah Klima
Maria Kratsas
Alexis Martinez
Elle Pancoast
Morgan Pattock
Nova Paulk
Jamie Pennington
Nicha Ritcharutphan
Samantha Schafer
Rebekah Siegersma
Anna Springer
Leah Stocks
Kaitlyn Von Buelow
Zach Welch
Welding Technology Certificate
Duwain D. Aamodt
Dean Harbaugh
Grant Knauss
Occupational Endorsement Certificates
Conservation Ecology
Gina J. Barbosa
Jordan S. Best
Olivia I. Coleman
Brookelynn C. Gotschall
Colby Griffin
Amelia M. Keesey
Arabella Levinsky
Gabriela V. Pagan-Hernández
Emma C. Price
Grace J. Ruebling
Molly Walters
Marine Mammal Biology
Chloe Atkiins
Jordan S. Best
Mallory Bradley
Heather Cormier
Lauren C. Fliearman
Logan Hytten
Reagan N. King
Savannah K. Lyle
Claire Murphy
Emily N. Poteat
Corrections
William R. Way
Bookkeeping Certificate (UAA)
DeAnna E. Holly
Children’s Behavioral Health Certificate (UAA)
Tina N. Hamlin
Rural Human Services Certificate (UAF)
Sonja F. Earsley