Witnessing the power of perseverance

University of Alaska Fairbanks Master of Education candidate Miriam Olivio (left) poses for a photo with Kenai Peninsula College Associate Professor of Early Childhood Education Katie Archer Olson during the Kenai Peninsula College commencement ceremony held Thursday, May 7, 2026, at Kenai Central High School in Kenai, Alaska. Photo courtesy Summer Lazenby/Kenai Peninsula College

Aleea Faulkner, Kenai Peninsula College valedictorian in the Associate of Arts, Arts & Sciences Division, celebrates during the Kenai Peninsula College commencement ceremony held Thursday, May 7, 2026, at Kenai Central High School in Kenai, Alaska. Photo courtesy Summer Lazenby/Kenai Peninsula College

Graduates celebrate their hard-earned achievements during the Kenai Peninsula College commencement ceremony held Thursday, May 7, 2026, at Kenai Central High School in Kenai, Alaska. Photo courtesy Summer Lazenby/Kenai Peninsula College

Alyssa Koester-Backstrom crosses the stage upon receiving her Associate of Applied Science degree during the Kenai Peninsula College commencement ceremony held Thursday, May 7, 2026, at Kenai Central High School in Kenai, Alaska. Photo courtesy Summer Lazenby/Kenai Peninsula College

Kenai Peninsula College faculty, friends and family witnessed the culmination of a long journey for the graduating class of 2026 at the 56th annual commencement ceremony held Thursday, May 7, in Kenai.

The college conferred 136 degrees and certificates overall, including 40 high school equivalency diplomas, five one-year certifications, 23 occupational endorsement certificates, 14 Associate of Arts degrees, three Associate of Science degrees, 27 Associate of Applied Science degrees and 24 other University of Alaska degrees.

Keynote speaker Johna Beech, who currently serves as the executive director for the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank, told the graduates to pause for a moment, to recognize their time and effort spent in getting to this point, and to acknowledge the people who supported them along the way.

“This isn’t just another box to check or milestone to rush past. This is a moment you’ve never lived before — and neither has anyone else in this room,” she said.

“Well done. Truly. And in case you haven’t heard it enough — or at all — I am so, so proud of you.”

Beech shared anecdotes about her journey to and lived experiences in Alaska, highlighting her history of volunteering with many local organizations on the Kenai Peninsula. Her drive to work with and be involved in her community, she said, came from advice given to her by her neighbors shortly after moving to Alaska.

“I credit these women for how the next 18 years worked out, because they set me on this path,” she said. “Over the past 18 years, I’ve worn many hats in this community — volunteering in ways both big and small. Alongside volunteering, my career evolved as well.”

Through that career evolution, Beech had the opportunity to attend a four-year professional development program for nonprofit executives. In her final year of attending the program, she heard further advice from a speaker “whose words resonated with me and changed me for the better.”

“He talked about how to lead with grace and kindness, how to meet people where they are, to understand that their actions often reflect what they’re going through, not you personally. To choose curiosity over conflict,” she said. “And sometimes, the most powerful thing you can ask is simply, ‘Are you okay?’”

She passed on this advice to the graduates, encouraging them to get involved with their community. She also shared words of advice passed down from her family members: never stop learning; lead with grace and kindness; if you need to find yourself, look in the mirror; and if you get stuck, give ‘er hell.

KPC wrote in a Facebook post on Monday that those attending last week’s commencement “witnessed more than a graduation; we witnessed the power of perseverance.”

“From certificates to master’s degrees, each diploma tells a story of late nights, bold questions, and steadfast commitment,” the post reads. “Our graduates have already left their mark on KPC. Now, take that momentum forward and make an impact everywhere.”

Find the full commencement program and list of graduates online at kpc.alaska.edu/commencement.cshtml.

Kenai Peninsula College Commencement 2026

Associate of Arts

Hope A. Bishop

Natalya M. Croley, magna cum laude

Madison M. Davenport, summa cum laude

Aleea G. Faulkner (valedictorian), summa cum laude

Annika J. Hagedorn

Hans U. Hesse

Jennifer E. Nickel

Timothy R. Oliver, cum laude

Erick D. Paulsrud

Nathaly V. Rizo-Hernandez

Katie E. Rozeboom, summa cum laude

Ramon A. Sandoval

Shayla Smith, summa cum laude

Madison L. Whittenberg

Associate of Science

Caitlyn Boeshart, magna cum laude

Waylon J. Hall, magna cum laude

William A. Hall, summa cum laude

Associate of Applied Science

General Business

Desiree R. Bunts, cum laude

Alyssa J. Koester-Backstrom, summa cum laude

Brianne M. Little, cum laude

Industrial Process Instrumentation

Coy J. Babcock

Shawnacee L. Brook, summa cum laude

Liz Candee, magna cum laude

Tyle Owens, cum laude

Miguel Rojo-Lemke

Stephen Scotti, summa cum laude

Paramedical Technology

Dakotah L. Buhr, magna cum laude

Tucker K. Coleman

Garrick L. Martin, magna cum laude

Elijah Pettet, magna cum laude

Process Technology

Aaron P. Aho, cum laude

Luke D. Barnes, summa cum laude

Rodney W. Cone, summa cum laude

Nathan A. Conway

Hunter J. Frank, cum laude

Hayden R. Fuller

Cody E. Johnson, summa cum laude

Lane P. Koester-Backstrom (valedictorian), summa cum laude

Joshua R. Lange

Travis Meyers

Brent A. Michalski, cum laude

Daniel Paul, summa cum laude

Steven J. Renfrow, cum laude

Reese J. Robinson, summa cum laude

Joshua A. Williams, cum laude

University of Alaska degrees conferred

Associate of Applied Science

Health Science (UAA)

Blujean Kelley

Human Services (UAA)

Tina N. Hamlin, magna cum laude

Radiologic Technology (UAA)

Matthew J. Lafrentz, cum laude

Emily J. Stelzer, magna cum laude

Nursing (UAA)

Brooklyn T. Bulf, cum laude

Erin Rose Combs

Ashley Garvey, cum laude

Jennifer L. Hammond, cum laude

Katie Hester, summa cum laude

April J. Ivey, summa cum laude

Alloha Mae Littrell

Tessa J. Luecker, cum laude

Renae A. Olson, magna cum laude

Whittney N. Tapley, summa cum laude

Angela K. Uno, summa cum laude

Bachelor of Arts — Psychology (UAA)

Benjamin A. Veh

Master of Education — Counseling (UAF)

Miriam A. Olivio

Master of Business Administration — Business Administration (UAF)

Vincent A. Nusunginya

State of Alaska & National Welding Certifications

Structural Aluminum, GMAW

Nels Dahl

Elias Fulk

Dean Harbaugh

Bradley Morrison

Bernie Nyagaka

Draven Willard

Pipe, SMAW ASME IX

James Bouck

Nels Dahl

Elias Fulk

Dean Harbaugh

Bradley Morrison

Bernie Nyagaka

Draven Willard

Structural Steel, SMAW

Russell Aker

Malakai BeDunnah

James Bouck

Brock Cheesman

Dylan Hammerle

Dean Harbaugh

Isaac Hesse

Indiana Jones

Grant Knauss

Alex Martinez

Sean McMullen

Bradley Morrison

John Nelson

Noah Payne

Draven Willard

Structural Steel, FCAW

James Bouck

Tyler Cruikshank

Wyatt Dyer

Elias Fulk

Owen Fye

Ben Hand

Dean Harbaugh

Elias Kerrone

Gabriel Kerrone

Grant Knauss

Alister Kuzmin

Alex Martinez

Bradley Morrison

Matthew Olson

GED Graduates

Brianna Pennell

Abraham W. Pellegrom

Gregory Morey

Certified Nursing Assistants

Sydney Abrams

Nessa Affleck

Virginia Beck

Maxwell Berninger

Apphia Bowser

Payton Boze

Cheyenne Buchholz

Kathleen Culver

Hannah Dunn

Hanna Embre

Bailey Garret

Ella Gustafson

Gabrielle Heihn

Kayla Heinrich

Rachel Jamison

Tessa Kameroff

Hannah Klima

Maria Kratsas

Alexis Martinez

Elle Pancoast

Morgan Pattock

Nova Paulk

Jamie Pennington

Nicha Ritcharutphan

Samantha Schafer

Rebekah Siegersma

Anna Springer

Leah Stocks

Kaitlyn Von Buelow

Zach Welch

Welding Technology Certificate

Duwain D. Aamodt

Dean Harbaugh

Grant Knauss

Occupational Endorsement Certificates

Conservation Ecology

Gina J. Barbosa

Jordan S. Best

Olivia I. Coleman

Brookelynn C. Gotschall

Colby Griffin

Amelia M. Keesey

Arabella Levinsky

Gabriela V. Pagan-Hernández

Emma C. Price

Grace J. Ruebling

Molly Walters

Marine Mammal Biology

Chloe Atkiins

Jordan S. Best

Mallory Bradley

Heather Cormier

Lauren C. Fliearman

Logan Hytten

Reagan N. King

Savannah K. Lyle

Claire Murphy

Emily N. Poteat

Corrections

William R. Way

Bookkeeping Certificate (UAA)

DeAnna E. Holly

Children’s Behavioral Health Certificate (UAA)

Tina N. Hamlin

Rural Human Services Certificate (UAF)

Sonja F. Earsley