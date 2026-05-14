Homer harbor expansion public comment opens next week

Fireweed blooms along the Homer Spit walking path by the Homer Harbor on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 in Homer, Alaska. Photo by Christina Whiting

The public will have the opportunity to submit comments on the Homer Harbor Expansion starting next week. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Draft Feasibility Report for the harbor expansion general investigation is scheduled to be released Friday, May 22, and will trigger a 30-day public comment period.

According to a May 7 press release from the City of Homer, the draft feasibility report “represents the culmination of more than three years of study into design solutions addressing chronic overcrowding and navigational safety risks” at the Homer Port and Harbor. The report summarizes the full body of work completed during the general investigation study, including the engineering, environmental and economic analysis of each alternative considered, the factors that led to the selection of Alternative 2 as the USACE’s tentatively selected plan, and the proposed project’s estimated costs and benefits.

Upon completion of a “multi-faceted” analysis of the project alternatives, the release says, the USACE recently recommended Alternative 2, which aims for a new harbor basin to accommodate large vessels currently moored at System 5 and vessels on the harbor’s moorage waitlist. The Homer City Council concurred with the USACE’s selection and unanimously adopted Resolution 26-024 on April 13, endorsing the recommended plan.

The draft feasibility report will be available online on the USACE Alaska District website under “Reports and Studies.” Hard copies will also be available at the Homer Public Library and the city clerk’s office at Homer City Hall.

The city will also share the direct link and submission instructions as soon as they are available through the Homer Harbor Expansion website, the project’s mailing list and a variety of other media once the report is released.

Find more information and updates on the project website, homerharborexpansion.com.