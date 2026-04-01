Homer joins worldwide ‘No Kings’ protest

Two protesters dressed as grim reapers hold a large banner between them that reads “Make America Grim Again” with a large red check mark, during the “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. One of the protesters, who did not give their name, said the banner was meant to represent how grim things currently are in the U.S. due to actions by the Trump administration. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Nearly 700 community members gather at WKFL Park for the “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Protesters carry signs as part of the third nationally-organized “No Kings” protest at WKFL Park on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Kate Finn with Homer Women of Action holds up postcards that protest attendees could send to their legislative constituents during the “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Kippy Dalton (right) and an anonymous community member pose on the sidewalk along Pioneer Avenue with a handmade quilted banner that reads, “No (ICE), No War, No King,” during the “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Melisse Reichman wears a sign that reads, “Are We Great Yet??” during the “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

A protester carries a sign that reads, “Loving Freedom means We Dissent,” during the “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Community members line up along Pioneer Avenue for the third nationally-organized “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Community members gather at WKFL Park for the third nationally-organized “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Community members hold up signs that read “Liberty (and) justice for all” and “Democracy is Precious” during the “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Former Alaska State House Rep. Paul Seaton holds up a sign that reads “Elect a Congress that will resist tyranny!” during the “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Protesters line up along Pioneer Avenue and hold up signs that read, “No Crowns for Clowns” and “Trump for Prison, Make America Safe Again,” during the third nationally-organized “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News)

Homer joined more than 3,300 communities across the U.S. on Saturday for another “No Kings” protest — the third nationwide rally organized by the grassroots coalition behind “No Kings,” and the fourth such protest held in Homer. Homer Women of Action, who organized the event at WKFL Park, counted 686 community members in attendance.

The Alaska Beacon reported Saturday that thousands of Alaskans turned out for protests held in at least 25 communities across the state, including Juneau, Anchorage, Wasilla, Soldotna, Seldovia and more, even as far north as Utqiagvik. Over 5,000 gathered in Anchorage alone in “one of the largest civic demonstrations in recent Anchorage history,” according to Erin Jackson-Hill, executive director for Anchorage-based civic advocacy organization Stand Up Alaska, and over 1,000 people gathered at Overstreet Park in Juneau.

According to reporting by States Newsroom, No Kings day national organizers said at least 8 million people participated in protests nationwide, across all 50 states, on Saturday. Additional reporting by other major media outlets including The New York Times and the Washington Post shows that international communities, including Rome, Paris, Madrid, Amsterdam, Sydney, Tokyo and more, also held No Kings rallies. A photo of four individuals pointing at “No Kings” written in the snow on Deception Island, near the Antarctic Peninsula, also went viral this week for marking protests held on all seven continents.

Whether held in Homer, across the state or on the national or international stage, Saturday’s “No Kings” rallies all protested ongoing actions by the Trump administration, now including the Iran war.

“If the war continues, we’ll probably have some anti-war protests,” said one protester who asked to remain anonymous. “Hopefully that will bring more young people out — this is their future that’s being affected.”

Protesters gathered at WKFL Park and lined up along Pioneer Avenue carrying signs calling for justice and supporting the rule of law, and decrying actions by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and Congressional actions that have continued to allow the Trump administration to expand executive power.

Francie Roberts said she “(doesn’t) think what is happening in our country is right.”

Local resident Melisse Reichman wore a sign that read “Are We Great Yet???”

Organizations including Cook Inletkeeper and Veterans for Peace also posted tables at WKFL Park on Saturday to provide information for attendees and garner community support. Local community members said they are seeking to establish a Homer chapter of Veterans for Peace, a national advocacy group established in 1985 and comprised of military veterans, active-duty military and allies.

Kate Finn with Homer Women of Action also manned a table in the park and helped attendees write postcards to their representatives in the Alaska State Legislature and U.S. Congress, including Rep. Sarah Vance, R-Homer; Rep. Nick Begich, R-Alaska; Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska; and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

Find information about additional upcoming local events at www.homerwomenofaction.com/, or find Homer Women of Action on Facebook.