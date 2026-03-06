Minister’s Message: Cleanin’ out my…

Through a series of events, an opportunity arose for me to do something that I have dreaded for years: cleaning out my attic. I was encouraged to do this, as it became increasingly more difficult to navigate through this area and get to my special treasures that I hold so dearly — or something like that. Shuffling past sorted, backpacking and hunting gear, kid’s old toys, more camping gear, and boxes of pictures and books I realized quickly that some of these boxes have not been opened since we moved to Alaska 17 years ago. Beyond just triggering memories, these possessions prompted a deeper reflection on why I keep them. Around that same time, I spotted a lone moth fluttering in my clothing closet. Realizing my prized wool collection was in danger of being devoured, I immediately ordered traps to neutralize the threat.

As God would have it, I simultaneously was preaching through the Gospel of Matthew specifically on topics Jesus shared about living in his kingdom versus the kingdom of the world. The Bible passage said, “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Matthew 6:19-21). Jesus taught this as part of the Sermon on the Mount and he is addressing disciples and the crowd. The theme for this section is about right living with right motives and Jesus focuses on material wealth. He acknowledges that everyone is storing up treasure somewhere, and while accumulation is natural, the question is, “where is it going? Or what is it leading you to?”

Jesus then addresses the temporary nature of possessions, noting how quickly they can succumb to moths and rust. Even if you manage to maintain them, earthly goods can always be stolen. Instead, Jesus invites his listeners to look beyond this fragile security and focus on heavenly treasures. These treasures are secure, immune to decay, and protected by God’s eternal economy. The best way to focus on these treasures is to invest in eternal things: what we do for God’s kingdom, what we give away, obedience to God, and acts done with Godly motives. Jesus emphasizes this reality, “where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Matthew 6:21). He challenges one to examine what we invest in shapes what we truly love. I guess it is good I have not spent a lot of energy worrying about the attic (sorry, family) and I have spent more time focusing on investing in heavenly treasures.

In the end, the boxes in my attic are little more than a physical map of where I have been, but they offer no security for where I am going. The moth in my closet served as a tiny reminder that the things we cling to on earth are always one season away from turning to dust. While I may have neglected the organization of my storage space for nearly two decades, I have so far realized my time was better spent investing in the things that rust cannot touch and thieves cannot take.

So, I challenge you to take a look at your own “attic” — those physical or emotional spaces where you have been stockpiling security. Are you investing in the temporary or the eternal? It is time to shift our focus from what we can lose to what we can never let go of. After all, I have found there is a deep, spiritual freedom in finally cleanin’ up my attic and focusing on the things of Jesus.

Frank Alioto is the pastor of Roots Family Church and serves as a chaplain in our community.