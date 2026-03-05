Sports briefs

The Soldotna High School Drama, Debate and Forensics team competes in the state championships held Feb. 26-28 in Anchorage.

SoHi DDF

The Soldotna High School Drama, Debate and Forensics team competed in the state championships held in Anchorage last weekend, Feb. 26-28.

The SoHi Stars earned third place with 69 points in the Division I schools overall sweepstakes, tying with South Anchorage for third place in the Division I Debate Sweepstakes and first place in the Drama Sweepstakes. Juneau had second place for Division I with 116 points, and West Anchorage first with 127 points.

Eleven of the 12 SoHi competitors made it to the final round in at least one of their events. Seven of them made it into the final round of two or more of their events. Of those, two made it into the final round of all three of their events.

Two of the Stars’ public forum teams advanced to the quarterfinals out of 24 total teams: Kenneth Fine and Connor Marks, as well as Cy Garcia and Brody Linton. Garcia and Linton then advanced to semifinals, where they earned third place.

Garcia earned ninth place in speaker points, out of 48 speakers. He also made it to the final round in Domestic Extemporaneous Speaking, earning fourth place out of 22 competitors.

Ethan Anding made it to the final round and earned fifth place out of 25 competitors in Extemporaneous Commentary.

One Readers’ Theatre team, consisting of Garcia, Sariah Henderson, Emerson Kapp, Sophia Kocinski, Jessica Nguyen, Adelynn Ross and AJ Sorrell, advanced to finals and earned second place out of 20 teams for their performance of “LEGO Batman.”

Henderson also advanced to finals and received third place in Solo Acting out of 13 competitors, and second place in Pantomime out of 12 performances.

SoHi had two teams make it to the final round in Improv Duet Acting. Fine and Linton earned third place while Nguyen and Sorrell earned first place out of 22 teams.