70 ski for women

Best costume (from left):Cassie Collins (left) and Morgan Aldridge (right), dressed as Nerds clusters, win Best Costume at the 20th annual Ski for Women on Sunday, Feb. 8 , 2026, at the Tsalteshi Trails in Soldotna , Alaska . Photo courtesy Erin Thompson

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Costumed skiers participate in the 20th annual Ski for Women on Sunday, Feb. 8 , 2026, at Tsalteshi Trails in Soldotna , Alaska . Photo courtesy Erin Thompson

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Costumed skiers participate in the 20th annual Ski for Women on Sunday , Feb. 8, 2026 , at Tsalteshi Trails in Soldotna , Alaska . Photo courtesy Erin Thompson

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Costumed skiers participate in the 20th annual Ski for Women on Sunday, Feb. 8 , 2026, at Tsalteshi Trails in Soldotna, Alaska . Photo courtesy Erin Thompson

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Costumed skiers participate in the 20th annual Ski for Women on Sunday in Soldotna.

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Costumed skiers participate in the 20th annual Ski for Women on Sunday , Feb. 8, 2026 , at Tsalteshi Trails in Soldotna, Alaska . Photo courtesy Erin Thompson

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Costumed skiers participate in the 20th annual Ski for Women on Sunday , Feb. 8, 2026, at Tsalteshi Trails in Soldotna , Alaska .

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About 70 skiers participated in the 20th annual 5-kilometer Ski for Women race on Sunday, Feb. 8, hosted by the Tsalteshi Trails Association at the Skyview Trailhead.

Participants competing in either skate or classic skiing were encouraged to wear costumes. A men’s “Drag Race” followed the main event for women on Sunday.

Proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to the Leeshore Center, a nonprofit organization in Kenai providing services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“This is our longest continuously-operated event at Tsalteshi, so it’s near and dear to our hearts to be able to continue it,” TTA admin coordinator Jenny Neyman said Wednesday. “With the terrible winter we had last year, we had to cancel it, so we were excited to bring it back this year and have people participate and support the trails and women in the community.”

Tsalteshi Trails thanked everyone who helped to make this year’s event “a huge success” in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The awards for this year’s race were made by Barbara Kennedy from Peninsula Lasercraft. Raffle prize donors included River City Books, Mel’s Bakery, Northcountry Fair, Beemuns Variety, Kenai River Brewing Company and Lucy’s Market. Barbara Kennedy from Peninsula Lasercraft for making the awards. Volunteers included Tom Seggerman, Lauri Lingafelt, Julie Williams, Robin Musgrove, Ben Wishnek, Steve Cothran, Jeff Helminiak, Jordan Chilson, Erin Thompson, Bill Larned and Pat King.

2026 Ski For Women results

Skate Ski Race

1. Ariana Cannava, 13:17; 2. Claire Benton, 13:25; 3. Morgan Aldridge, 14:08; 4. D’Anna Hamm, 17:50; 5. Mikayla Hamlin, 18:36; 6. Astoria Sheppard, 19:45; 7. Ruby Davis, 19:52; 8. Kristin Davis, 19:53; 9. Gigi Banas, 19:57; 10. Frances Jurek, 20:00; 11. Elise Spofford, 20:00; 12. Allyse Chase, 20:10; 13. Robin Nyce, 20:16; 14. April Erhardt, 20:25; 15. Denali Critchett, 20:48; 16. Alexandria Serventi, 20:49; 17. Kailey Watkins, 20:50; 18. Keesha Matz, 21:09; 19. Kelsey Shields, 21:16; 20. Allison DeRungs, 22:26; 21. Sara Mahood, 26:38; 22. Kristin Mitchell, 27:28; 23. Clara Nelson, 37:29.

Classic Ski Race

1. Megan Corazza, 20:08; 2. Christine Bergholtz, 24:47; 3. Patricia Berkhahn, 29:55; 4. Kali Saxton-Shaw, 32:28; 5. Jennie Hulbert, 32:31; 6. Rachel Gilliland, 32:33; 7. Leslie Boyd, 33:49; 8. Jaiden Bosick, 34:19; 9. Jenna Gilliland, 34:19; 10. Cassie Collins, 35:15; 11. Sue Seggerman, 37:02; 12. Heidi Rinke, 37:28; 13. Heather Rinke, 37:30; 14. Angie Nelson, 37:50; 15. Tressa Dale, 38:57; 16. Sara Rinearson, 39:27; 17. Christine LeClair, 39:30; 18. DeAnne Ruiz, 39:30; 19. Katrina Cannava, 39:42; 20. Amy Frapp, 39:43; 21. Molly Dischner, 40:00; 22. Lauri Lingafelt, 40:06; 23. Nicole Vigil, 40:09; 24. Larissa Arbelovsky, 40:46; 25. Traci Howard, 40:46; 26. Marly Perschbacher, 40:46; 27. Julie Williams, 40:46; 28. Heather Rasch, 40:58; 29. Giselle Lambert, 41:17; 30. Kaitlynn Cafferty, 41:22; 31. Alexa Millward, 41:51; 32. Maura Schumacher, 41:51; 33. Sandi Crawford, 41:57; 34. Crystal Hennings, 42:17; 35. Megan Morris, 42:17; 36. Meghan Barker, 42:25; 37. Ashley Lutto, 42:31; 38. Alyssa Wood, 42:31; 39. Rebecca Stoeckler, 43:36; 40. Leonide McKay, 43:37; 41. Caitlin Reilly, 51:20.

Drag Race

1. Hunter Chase, 34:39; 2. C.O. Rudstrom, 40:22; 3. Jamie Nelson, 43:03; 4. Ben Wishnek, 102:41.