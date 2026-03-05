Death notice: Kathy Gardner
Published 1:30 am Thursday, March 5, 2026
Kathy Gardner, 77, of Sterling, Alaska, passed away on Jan. 28, 2026. Born May 16, 1948, to August and Frankie Nordmeyer, Kathy spent the last 45 years building a life in the state she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved first husband, James W. Walters II; and her husband, Frank “Mike” Gardner. Kathy and Mike proudly owned Greatland Advertising, traveling across Alaska to serve their loyal customers. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Walters; grandsons Jeriah and Davian Coleman; and granddaughter Sheylon Robinson. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.