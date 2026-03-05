Death notice: Kathy Gardner

Kathy Gardner, 77, of Sterling, Alaska, passed away on Jan. 28, 2026. Born May 16, 1948, to August and Frankie Nordmeyer, Kathy spent the last 45 years building a life in the state she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved first husband, James W. Walters II; and her husband, Frank “Mike” Gardner. Kathy and Mike proudly owned Greatland Advertising, traveling across Alaska to serve their loyal customers. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Walters; grandsons Jeriah and Davian Coleman; and granddaughter Sheylon Robinson. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.