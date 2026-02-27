Opinion: Alaska maintains full control over its voter rolls

Alaska Lieutenant Governor Nancy Dahlstrom speaks during a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Dena’ina Wellness Center in Kenai, Alaska, on Friday, July 12, 2024. (Jake Dye/Peninsula Clarion)

When it comes to Alaska’s elections, control belongs here in Alaska — not in Washington, DC. There have been recent misleading characterizations of the Division of Elections’ Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. Department of Justice, and Alaskans deserve clarity about what it actually does. The agreement reflects a lawful, limited data-sharing arrangement and — let me be clear — Alaska retains full authority over its voter rolls and the mechanics of list maintenance.

Alaska Statute 15.07.195(c)(1) explicitly authorizes the Division of Elections to provide voter registration lists to federal agencies for lawful purposes under strict conditions. The information shared — names, dates of birth, addresses, and certain identifiers — was transmitted securely under a formal Memorandum of Understanding that governs how the data can be used and prohibits any unauthorized disclosure.

Here’s what matters most: Alaska retains full control over the mechanics of voter list maintenance. The DOJ cannot remove a single voter from our rolls. Its role is limited to identifying potential issues — such as duplicate registrations or individuals who may have moved or passed away. The MOU requires that, upon DOJ notification, Alaska will clean its voter list by removing ineligible voters within 45 days, but only in accordance with applicable state and federal laws. In practice, any voters identified through this process will be removed from the active voter list only after review by the Division of Elections.

Individuals on the inactive voter list may still cast a questioned ballot, which will count if they are eligible to vote. Any action to inactivate or remove a voter would follow Alaska’s legal procedures, including notices to voters and waiting periods before inactivation or removal. Every decision remains in Alaska’s hands.

Mischaracterizations of this agreement do a disservice to Alaskans. Our cooperation with the DOJ was transparent, lawful and guided by one goal: protecting the integrity of Alaska’s elections. Alaska remains firmly in charge of our voter rolls.

Nancy Dahlstrom is the 15th Lt. Governor of Alaska.