Sports briefs

Ninilchik’s Austin White puts down a two-handed dunk against the Aniak Halfbreeds Wednesday at the Class 1A state basketball tournament at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage. (Photo by Joey Klecka/Peninsula Clarion)

Basketball

The Soldotna High School boys basketball team won two conference games against Kodiak, Feb. 6-7. SoHi athletics/activities secretary Julia Horstman wrote via email Tuesday that Bryan Berg and Scottie Bieber both had solid overall games on Friday night in a 50-34 win. Liam Peck led the team to a 32-point win Saturday with 7 threes and 23 points for the game.

Hockey

The SoHi hockey team wrapped up their season with a fifth place finish at the ASAA Division II State Hockey Championships.

“Congratulations to the players and coaches on a strong season marked by hard work and perseverance,” Horstman wrote via email Tuesday.