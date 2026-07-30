Homer cyclist raises funds for cancer research at bike-a-thon

Homer resident Pam Borland will participate in her third Pan-Mass Challenge this weekend to raise money for cancer research. (Pam Borland)

A Homer woman is set to compete in an annual bike-a-thon to raise money for cancer research.

Pam Borland will be among the more than 6,000 cyclists and 4,000 volunteers in this weekend’s Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) across Massachusetts. The event will take place on Aug. 1 and 2, and will raise funds for research and care at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

This year marks Borland’s third PMC, and she will be riding alongside Team Perspective. She says the event means so much to her because cancer has touched her life in more ways than she could ever fully put into words.

“It’s shaped my family, my friendships, and my perspectives on what truly matters,” she said. “Every year, I feel humbled to ride alongside so many inspiring people.”

Borland added that every cyclist has a story and every volunteer gives their time with compassion.

“Every community that cheers us on reminds us that no one faces cancer alone,” she said. “To me, that’s what this ride is all about — showing up, being present, and standing together.”

During each PMC weekend, cyclists ride routes ranging from 25 to 177 miles. Participants include the PMC Living Proof community — riders and volunteers who were previously treated or are currently undergoing cancer treatment and serve as living proof of the progress made through raising funds for cancer research and treatment.

The PMC has raised more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraiser in the world, and is aiming to raise more than ever this year, with a fundraising goal of $79 million. For the 20th consecutive year, 100 percent of all rider-raised funds will go directly to Dana-Farber, one of the nation’s top three hospitals for cancer research and care.

This year’s challenge comes at an especially critical time, according to PMC founder and chairman Billy Starr, as federal research support shrinks, grant approval rates reach historic lows, and cancer cases continue to rise. Starr says that the theme of ‘now, more than ever’ underscores the paramount importance of every single dollar raised in fueling the search for a cure.

“We are endlessly grateful to every rider, volunteer, donor, and sponsor who makes the PMC possible,” he said. “Because of their training miles, long hours of volunteering, generous support, and unwavering commitment, we are moving ever closer to a world without cancer.”

Since its inception in 1980, the PMC has raised over $1.125 billion for Dana-Farber, making it the organization’s largest single contributor and accounting for 67 percent of the annual revenue of the institute’s community-driven fundraising arm, the Jimmy Fund. The unrestricted annual funding has empowered and accelerated advancements in cancer research and benefited patients around the world.

Borland said she feels incredibly fortunate to be healthy enough to ride, and she never takes that privilege for granted.

She is asking for the community’s support because she has witnessed firsthand the extraordinary work of Dana-Farber.

“I’ve seen the hope their doctors bring to patients, including my own loved ones and family members,” she said. “Their research changes lives, and every breakthrough begins with people who choose to give.”

She added that each member of Team Perspective carries their own beautiful and courageous story.

“We all experience cancer differently, but what unites us is how we choose to face it — with strength, hope, and perspective,” Borland said.

“Every donation matters. Every mile is ridden with purpose.”

Borland is almost halfway to her $6,000 goal, and has raised almost $15,000 lifetime during the PMC.