Wasilla man fatally shot by Alaska Troopers after fleeing conviction for child sexual abuse

Fifty-eight-year-old Wasilla resident Phillip T. Phillips was fatally shot by Alaska State Troopers’ SWAT officers Thursday night after after fleeing on a sailboat from Whittier — hours after a a Palmer jury convicted him of multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor. (Department of Law)

A Wasilla man was fatally shot by Alaska State Troopers’ SWAT officers Thursday night after after fleeing on a sailboat from Whittier — hours after a Palmer jury convicted him on multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

On July 9, 58-year-old Phillip T. Phillips was found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, and harassment following a three-day jury trial. The convictions stem from offenses committed in August 2020 involving a then 12-year-old boy, according to the Department of Law.

Phillips had fired his attorney on the first morning of the trial, then failed to show up after a jury was selected. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and the investigation had revealed that Phillips sold his house in June and sold his truck the week before trial, and had also purchased a satellite phone with an international plan.

Based on this evidence, the court found that Phillips had voluntarily and intentionally absconded, waiving his right to be present at the trial.

“Given the age of the case and the defendant’s deliberate flight, the court ordered that the trial proceed in his absence,” the Department of Law stated.

The Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, and members of the SWAT Team believed that Phillips traveled to Whittier, boarded a boat, and left the harbor. At 8:07 p.m., the teams located Phillips on a boat at anchor in the Whittier area.

Phillips was armed with a handgun and refused to participate in negotiations for his surrender, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

“As a result, less lethal tools and chemical agents were used, but Phillips still refused to cooperate and donned ballistic body armor and retrieved a gas mask when the chemical agents were introduced,” the department stated.

Phillips then brandished his firearm in the direction of the officers while they were attempting to negotiate his surrender and was subsequently shot by members of SWAT.

Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy, and his next of kin have been notified,” Alaska Department of Public Safety stated. “No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.”

The department added that the two members involved in the shooting, Sgt. Matthew Sidders, a 14-year veteran of the Alaska State Troopers, and Sgt. David Burtch, a, 11-year veteran of the Wasilla Police Department, have been placed on seven days of administrative leave, in accordance with department policy.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation responded to the shooting and has initiated an investigation which will be independently reviewed by the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions.

Assistant District Attorney Melissa Wininger-Howard prosecuted the case and commended the now 18-year-old victim for his courage in coming forward and seeing the prosecution through after nearly six years.

“This case would not have been possible for the courageous actions of the victim and the hard work of the Alaska State Troopers,” the Department of Law added.