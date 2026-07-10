Letters to the editor

Recreational experiences in need of a boost

Have you noticed our trails, cabins, and infrastructure are deteriorating and have been woefully neglected? When comparing candidates for governor, the stewardship of our natural spaces and public lands is an important factor. But, it’s an issue rarely addressed. That’s why I was excited to see Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, candidate for governor, include these important spaces in his objectives for Alaska.

I’m supporting Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, (or JKT, as he’s called), because he has a vision to revitalize our recreational experiences. JKT’s agenda includes: Repairing existing trails, bridges and infrastructure; building new public use cabins; completing the Alaska Long Trail, making Alaska a world-class trekking destination; and creating an alpine hut-to-hut system

So, the next time you’re out on the trails, think about how important this experience is to you. Quality recreational opportunities make life better for Alaskans and enhance the experience for our visitors who in turn boost Alaska’s economy. Now is the time to recreate a vibrant Alaska by electing Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins our governor. We need JKT’s enthusiasm, positivity, energy, vision and youthful hope to build outdoor recreational opportunities that measure up to Alaska’s world-class status.

Jan Krehel Mishin