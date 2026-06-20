Man who used stolen ID on Alaskan cruise sentenced to 4 years

Visitors walk along the downtown cruise ship dock on May 14, 2025, the same day CBP officers discovered a passenger with stolen ID. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire file photo)

A Philippine national who used a stolen identity to board an Alaskan cruise will be spending the next four years in prison.

Enrico Ronquillo, 38, was given a four-year sentence June 17 after pleading guilty to one count of false impersonation of a U.S. citizen and one count of aggravated identity theft.

According to court documents, on May 11, 2025, Ronquillo represented that he was a U.S. citizen when he boarded a cruise ship in Seattle. He used a U.S. citizen’s name, date of birth and address in his online passenger application for boarding the ship.

When the ship arrived in Juneau three days later, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer searched Ronquillo’s backpack and found two birth certificates and a California driver’s license that appeared to be fraudulent. The licence belonged to a man who lost it in Las Vegas in 2023.

Ronquillo was also carrying a large amount of cash in his pockets and in his backpack. It was later determined that he fraudulently used yet another individual’s credit card information to obtain money while at the ship’s casino.

“Mr. Ronquillo knowingly used stolen identities and personal information of innocent U.S. citizens to gain passage on a cruise ship and enrich himself at its casino,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “My office remains committed to protecting U.S. citizens from those who exploit them for personal gain. Identity theft and impersonating a U.S. citizen carry real consequences, including time behind bars.”

Ronquillo was also ordered to serve one year on supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence, and to pay over $25,000 in restitution. Ronquillo, who is not a U.S. citizen but is a lawful permanent resident, will be subject to deportation proceedings.

“This fraudster stole the identify of a U.S. citizen and impersonated the victim while on board a cruise ship, where he then continued to commit financial fraud crimes on the high seas,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Zachary Pomerantz of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “The FBI is committed to safeguarding Americans from fraud and identity theft schemes, and ensuring that these fraudsters cannot operate with impunity, no matter where they reside or where their crimes are committed.”