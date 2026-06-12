Letters to the editor

Why the need to speed?

I am a frequent driver on the Sterling Hwy. In the wintertime, I deal with snow, icy roads, moose crossings, wind gusts, and limited daylight. I prefer driving in the winter because there is less traffic.

Summer is here. The weather is milder, but the human factor is my challenge. According to a report from the state of Alaska, “The number one causes of accidents on the Seward and Sterling Highways are driver inattention and unsafe speed for conditions.”

Lots of buses, trucks, campers, motorcycles, and automobiles. On Memorial Day weekend, 3 people lost their lives on the Seward Hwy. Every summer, the number of accidents, injuries, and deaths rises as the travel season picks up.

Aside from the inattention factor (cell phones and drowsiness), the danger I see is the speed at which drivers are going. And for what? So, they can get behind a big old camper. I can only imagine the frustration they feel after working so hard to move ahead in the line.

I was once like that. But after I had kids, I changed my driving habits. I now set the cruise control at 62 mph (still over the 55-mph limit) and remind myself to be patient and understanding. I appreciate the slow vehicle turnouts for slow-moving traffic and use them more and more. I wish drivers going 45 mph would use the turnouts. My new goal is not to get upset with those drivers, but it is a work in progress.

For now, getting from point A to point B is slow and steady. Getting somewhere faster is a needless effort because we’re all going to get to where we’re headed, one way or another.

As Simon and Garfunkel sing, “Slow down, you move too fast; you got to make the morning last.” Besides, by going a little slower and paying attention, you might just save a life, and it might be yours.

Drive safely.

Alex Koplin

Concerned by U.S. actions

U.S. Marines in Venezuela? After the bombing of Iran and the invasion of Venezuela by the U.S., I am forced to look back into modern history a little. As a matter of record, Mao Zedong, Benito Mussolini, Hideki Tojo and Joseph Stalin were individually and collectively responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of people.

Since the re-election of Donald Trump, I have been very cautiously holding my breath.

John A. Anderson

Business revenues going up in smoke

Our governor should take a hard look at the unintended consequences of massive new taxes on vapor products and nicotine pouches included in Senate Bill 24. Even though it’s framed as a revenue generator, small businesses like mine and our customers are the ones who will feel the impact the most.

Under the proposed tax structure, consumers could see prices jump dramatically by as much as 118% for vapor products and 75% for nicotine pouches. These aren’t minor cost increases. They are steep hikes that will hit consumers’ wallets the most.

And the ripple effects are significant. Vapor product sales are projected to fall by 83%, wiping out nearly $10 million in revenue from small retailers. Nicotine pouch sales are expected to decline by 30%, dropping by another nearly $12 million. That’s close to $22 million in lost sales flowing out of local businesses, many of them already operating on thin margins.

Meanwhile, the state stands to gain nearly $19 million in new tax revenue, $4.9 million from vapor products and $13.7 million from nicotine pouches. This comes at a time when Alaska has a budget surplus because of higher oil prices.

As we have seen around the country, when taxes go up, responsible retailers lose. That’s because working-class adult smokers looking to switch from cigarettes turn to the illicit market. This illicit market is filled by Chinese manufacturers and rogue smoke shops who are flooding the country with unregulated products with very high nicotine counts and dubious health claims.

In other words, with Senate Bill 24, the Chinese-backed illicit market wins and Alaska small businesses and our working class lose.

I urge Governor Dunleavy to veto Senate Bill 24.

Walt Sendor is a category manager at Rebel Convenience Stores, which has more than 30 stores around Alaska.