Kenai council approves grant for police drug task force overtime

The front of the Kenai Police Department. (Photo by Brian Mazurek/Peninsula Clarion file)

Kenai City Council unanimously approved several administrative items during its regular meeting on May 20, including acceptance of federal grant funds to support local law enforcement efforts against drug trafficking.

The city accepted just over $17,550 from the Alaska High Intensity Drug Traffic Area (AK HIDTA) program, and the funds will reimburse overtime costs incurred by Kenai Police Department officers assisting in the regional drug task force from July 2025 through March 2026.

According to Police Chief David Ross, the department participates in AK HIDTA initiatives, and eligible overtime for these operations was not included in the current budget.

“The city manager is authorized to accept these funds from the AK HIDTA in the amount of $17,551.37 and to expend those funds to fulfill the purpose and intent of this ordinance,” council stated.

The grant increases estimated revenues from state grants (police) and appropriations for police overtime by the same amount in the general fund.