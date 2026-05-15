Letters to the editor

A vintage Underwood typewriter sits on a table on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Homer News in Homer, Alaska. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

A case for driving an electric car

As communities across the country grapple with rising fuel costs, air pollution, and the growing impacts of climate change, one solution is becoming increasingly clear: the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

Electric cars offer a cleaner, more sustainable alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles. By producing zero tailpipe emissions, they reduce air pollution and improve public health, especially in urban areas where smog and poor air quality disproportionately affect vulnerable populations.

When you factor in that EVs cost roughly 50% less to fuel, and with fewer moving parts, require about half the maintenance of internal combustion engines, eliminating oil changes and frequent brake replacements entirely, the total cost of ownership is now a clear win for the consumer.

Advances in battery technology have extended driving ranges, while the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure is making electric vehicles more convenient than ever.

Many governments and utilities are also offering incentives that make the transition more affordable for everyday consumers.

Owning an electric car is not just a personal choice, it is a meaningful step toward a more sustainable future. By embracing this technology, we can reduce our dependence on carbon dioxide polluting fossil fuels, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and contribute to a healthier planet for future generations.

Ron Sadler

Kenai

Senator doesn’t address constituent concern

I recently wrote Senator Sullivan regarding the taxpayers having to pay for the White House ballroom, despite the President’s promise that it would be paid for by private donations.

The response I got was about our military buildup in Alaska.

Really.

It was too much trouble for our senator to address my concern. Disappointing.

Harry Larson

Kenai