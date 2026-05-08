Opinion: The illusion of superiority

Van Abbott is a long-time resident of Alaska and California and a full-time opinion writer. Photo courtesy Van Abbott

The future of war has already arrived.

Ukraine has overturned long-held assumptions about warfare, revealing a battlefield where cheap systems defeat exquisite ones and rapid iteration outruns deliberate planning. AI software now links satellites, drones, and sensors to find targets and coordinate strikes, performing missions once assigned to large, manned formations such as naval fleets.

American military dominance remains formidable, anchored in unmatched logistics, industrial depth and alliances.

Yet it is no longer self-sustaining.

Where adaptation slows and adversaries accelerate, advantage erodes.

A four-million-dollar missile should not counter a thirty-thousand-dollar drone. Yet that mismatch defines U.S. strategy.

It is expensive, deliberate, and misaligned with the tempo of modern conflict, even as reform efforts gather pace.

Cheap drones, rapid iteration, and decentralized command strain even advanced defenses. Scale accrues to those who produce faster and cheaper. What once required squadrons of aircraft to find, fix, and strike targets can now be achieved through software-enabled satellite surveillance and AI systems.

Yet drones are not omnipotent. They currently falter against electronic warfare, contested networks, and layered air defenses. That constraint matters. It explains why U.S. airpower, industrial capacity, and systems integration still confer a decisive edge, if properly leveraged.

Adversaries exploit the gaps regardless. China integrates AI into operational planning at scale. Russia refines drone tactics under pressure. Iran exports low-cost systems asymmetrically. Even non-state actors now assemble war capabilities once reserved for major powers.

Disrupt cheaply, adapt quickly, overwhelm systematically. This is the emerging logic of conflict. The United States must adopt it, not by abandoning its strengths, but by enhancing them.

There are signs of US progress. AI is optimizing factory output and predictive maintenance. Autonomous systems are beginning to operate alongside manned platforms, extending reach and resilience. Space-based assets provide persistent surveillance and data fusion that adversaries struggle to replicate. These are not theoretical advantages, they exist now.

But momentum remains uneven. Bureaucratic inertia lags technological possibility. Legacy contracts lock funding into platforms vulnerable to saturation attacks, while agile procurement remains marginal. Procurement cycles stretch across years. Adversaries iterate in weeks.

The symbols of American power are also emerging liabilities. Aircraft carriers project force but concentrate risk. Advanced fighters promise dominance but face diminishing returns against adaptive drone swarm attacks. Forward foreign bases extend reach but have become fixed targets under persistent surveillance and may no longer be essential.

The more expensive the asset, the more catastrophic its loss.

And yet the United States retains advantages its rivals cannot easily match. Logistics networks sustain operations at scale. Supply chains absorb shocks. Alliances multiply capacity. In prolonged conflict, endurance still favors the United States.

This is the paradox: strength endures, but only conditionally.

Consider missile defense. President Trump’s proposed $185 billion Golden Dome warrants scrutiny for its complexity, not dismissal. Properly integrated with sensor fusion, AI coordination, and layered defenses, it could complement lower-cost countermeasures to drones and saturation attacks, provided interceptor costs remain proportional to the threats they defeat. Paired with hypersonic interceptors and directed-energy systems, it may offer a path toward cost balance rather than excess.

Artificial intelligence accelerates every dimension of competition. Systems map vulnerabilities, test defenses, and execute at machine speed. Detection-to-exploitation intervals collapse. Cyber conflict becomes pre-positioned disruption.

A new type of warfare. An AI attack targeting the power grid could sequence substation failures faster than crews can respond. Financial systems could be flooded with synthetic transactions that overwhelm reconciliation. Ports, pipelines, and water systems could cascade into paralysis from a single breach. Most critical infrastructure remains insufficiently monitored in real time, inviting exploitation.

The United States recognizes these risks, but response remains fragmented. Strategies multiply. Deployment lags.

Congress has yet to demand a full accounting of recent escalations, their assumptions, and their consequences. Clarity is not optional. It is the precondition for adaptation.

Claims of enduring superiority in airpower, intelligence, and industrial capacity are valid. But they are conditional. Misapplied, they become liabilities. Tactical disruptions, including drones, cyber incursions, and autonomous systems, expose overreliance on legacy structures. History offers warning enough. Dominance persists only when it evolves.

Congress must act. The Pentagon must accelerate beyond incremental reform.

Because the future of war has already arrived.

It may begin with infrastructure systems that fail, networks that fracture, and defenses that arrive too late, confirming what Ukraine has already revealed: superiority is conditional, and in the age of AI warfare, it can no longer be assumed.

Van Abbott is a long-time resident of Alaska and California. He has held financial management positions in government and private organizations, and is now a full-time opinion writer. He served in the late 1960s in the Peace Corps as a teacher.