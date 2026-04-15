Lentil curry stirs up some kitchen magic

When I was 12, in the beginning of seventh grade, my language arts teacher started reading a book to us. Every Friday, we spent our class period sitting quietly or drawing with colored pencils as she read aloud, and from chapter one, I was enchanted. For weeks, I lived in that world in my mind. Whether standing on wet pavement waiting for the bus or listening to the banal chattering of tweens beneath humming fluorescent lights, in my heart, I was in potions class or transfiguration or practicing spells beside the fire in the cozy common room. I was best friends with Hermoine, and maybe Harry had a crush on me, and I was always a key player in their adventures in that fantastic world.

The magic lasted for years. When the bookstore hosted their midnight release of the next installments, my sister and I would draw a lightning bolt on our little brother’s forehead and take him to the event so we could be sorted into our houses, play games with the other witches and wizards, and receive our next obsession so we could stay up all night taking turns reading aloud to him until it was finished. Those characters and stories became a part of me and helped me cope with the ugliness of reality – Harry suffered greatly but overcame his misfortune and achieved greatness with humility and honor, and so could I.

Now the time has come for me to share this world with my son, and we have started reading it to him one chapter at a time before bed. At first, with some reluctance (there are no pictures!), but by the third chapter, he was enthralled. Beyond the wonder and adventure, there are real lessons to be learned about friendship and morality, justice, compassion, and bravery, and a rich universe to explore in his dreams. What a privilege it is to be able to introduce him to this world and share in his excitement as my self-declared Hufflepuff experiences it for the first time.

I’m still a witch, and now that I’m grown, I make potions in the kitchen. I added this and that to my blender to make a vibrant green puree as part of a potato curry dish. I made this recipe up on the spot, but it turned out so delicious, I had to drink a memory potion so I could write it down. This curry is bright and complex, not overly spiced, and a magical shade of green.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp coconut oil

3 medium russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

1 medium yellow onion, diced

5 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp fresh ginger, minced

1/2 cup green lentils

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

¼ cup fresh cilantro

the juice of 1 lemon

1 jalapeno, stripped of seeds and membrane

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1 ½ tsp curry powder

1 tsp salt (more or less to taste)

Directions:

Sauté the onion in coconut oil until translucent and slightly browned.

Add the ginger and garlic and cook until fragrant.

Add the ground spices and salt and cook for just a minute before adding the potatoes, lentils, and enough water to just cover them. Bring to a simmer.

While the potatoes and lentils are cooking, add the peas, cilantro, and jalapeno to your blender bowl with a little water and blend until smooth.

When the lentils are almost soft, add the pea puree and stir to combine.

Cook until the potatoes and lentils are cooked and the sauce has thickened before adding lemon juice.

Turn off the heat, taste, and season with extra salt or lemon juice.

Serve with steamed rice and garnish with Greek yogurt, pickled red onions, and fresh jalapeno.