Letters to the editor

A vintage Underwood typewriter sits on a table on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Homer News in Homer, Alaska. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

Grifter graduates

It used to be that you needed to buy a Bible, vodka, steaks, sneakers, Trump wear or a worthless course at Trump University but no more. Now our insatiable Thief-in-Chief is simply stealing taxpayer money directly.

The State Department has transferred $1.25 billion in foreign aid to Trump’s Board of Peace, pulling $1 billion from International Disaster Assistance, $200 million from peacekeeping operations and $50 million from international organizations. Money that Congress authorized for hurricanes and refugees, moved without a Congressional vote, into a fund that Trump created by executive order and controls personally.

The Board of Peace composed of dictators has one defining characteristic. Trump controls it forever. He named himself Chairman-for-Life. No audits, no transparency requirements, absolute veto power. The Board of Peace has transferred nothing to Gaza, disclosed nothing about its spending, and received $1.25 billion of your disaster relief money without a word of explanation.

Recently, Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over the leak of his tax records. The fix is in. The DOJ attorneys who would defend against his lawsuit serve at his pleasure. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent can’t wait to sign that check.

When our dear leader wakes up tomorrow with a full diaper, what new horrors will he visit on us?

Michael A LeMay, Veterans for Peace

Homer