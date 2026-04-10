A plate of devotion

So far from the beautiful sea, I could not be happy. I closed my eyes and dreamed of diamonds in the sky. Desperate to have a different fate, to fade into another dimension where I could start again, I pressed my cheek to the spinning carpet and wished on shooting stars. To cross that bridge, I’d have to burn it, but I saw the life inside my eyes and poured the gasoline. I didn’t care that I turned the world to ashes so I could swing from the chandelier.

To light my way, I blew through hopeful sparklers, barely lit before my fickle fingers would snuff them out and wipe their ashes on my jeans. No time to waste on candles while I’m searching for my star. He stepped through a golden evening into the empty bar, and I knew right away that when he held me, I would come alive. With eyes and palms together, our prayer rose to the universe, and by the lakeshore, under the moonlit sky, the sun could finally rise.

It has been 10 years since that night, and we two diamonds still shine together. For 10 years, we have been barreling down the track to forever. Without his strength, I would still be in the station, and without my vision, he might still be lost. I shield his eyes when he is blinded, and he stops me from derailing, and together we rush over the track as fast as we can lay it.

Happiness hit me twice, and sadness struck him back, and we’ve dragged each other by the reins across the cracking flats.

But all these problems aside, we taught each other well, and we’re still the same. I told him I’d be here forever, and I will because those days are over and done, and there is no place safer from the rain than under his umbrella.

He has my heart and carries it with him wherever he goes. When he comes home weary, I bring him a plate of my devotion and tell him I hope he likes it. On his one day off this week, I made him a simple meal with depth. These baked chicken drumsticks are cooked in a tangy sauce that cuts the richness of the fat, making the dish balanced and complex, a perfect match.

Ingredients:

6 chicken drumsticks

1 cup Greek yogurt

¼ cup mayonnaise

The juice of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper

3 tablespoons sweet barbeque sauce

½ cup fresh curly parsley (halved)

Directions:

Inspect your drumsticks and pat dry with a paper towel.

Lightly salt each drumstick and set aside.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the spices, half the parsley, yogurt, mayonnaise, barbeque sauce and lemon juice.

Taste and season with extra salt, extra sweetness (honey or agave would work well), or some extra lemon juice, depending on your taste.

Toss the drumsticks in the sauce until the chicken is well coated. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours.

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.

Arrange your drumsticks in the baking dish, being sure to spoon any residual sauce onto the tops, then bake for 40-50 minutes, until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

Remove from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes, garnish with extra parsley, and serve.