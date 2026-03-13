Minister’s Message: Waiting for spring

Recently, the weather has been cold. What is common to hear in Alaska on a warmer winter day in January or February is that “Summer is almost here!” Well, I think that most experienced Alaskans know that spring and summer are not almost here. But those seasons are coming!

In Ephesians 6, the apostle Paul writes to believers about putting on the full armor of God in order to stand firm against the schemes of evil. Recently, I have been seeing friends go through illness or grief. I would not blame them if they get discouraged. Sometimes, we cannot see the signs of warmth and goodness and light that will come in the future. That is like the fact that we cannot see spring right now. But will spring come? Of course it will come. It comes every year!

In cold weather, we need to put on every piece of warm clothing to stay warm. Likewise, the apostle Paul instructs us that we need to put on all the pieces of the armor of God to protect ourselves. That includes putting on the belt of God’s truth (scripture), choosing to put on the breastplate of righteousness, which is God’s righteousness. Paul tells us to strap on our feet the preparation of the gospel of peace with God. Then he tells believers to put on the shield of faith to extinguish all the flaming arrows of temptation.

Paul also writes about those who are discouraged in faith. So many cannot see the coming spring, or the coming promises of God. They just cannot see that spring is coming, as well as the light of Christ and all the promises of God for our enlightenment and blessing.

In Ephesians 6:10-17 Paul continues to discuss the the armor of God, by instructing believers to put on the helmet of salvation. But spiritually, Paul is advising believers against two things here. The first danger for the believer is discouragement. The second danger is to protect ourselves against doubt. The test of a person’s character is what it takes to stop him or her. Many get discouraged or doubtful and give up. But we are told to live by faith in Galatians 3:11 and Romans 1:17.

Paul goes on to tell us the last piece of armor we need to put on is the Sword of the Spirit, which is scripture. Scripture is sharper than any two-edged sword. Proverbs 30:5-6 tells us that every word of God is pure, a shield and a refuge.

Right now, many people cannot believe that spring is coming. Also, many people do not believe the promises of God are here for us for a life of selfless love for others, the abundant life in Christ or a glorified eternal life.

Instead, look forward to spring and the light of Christ in your life. The light and warmth of a new spring in your life is certain to happen!

Dr. Roger Holl is Executive Director of VisionAlaska, Charis Fellowship Ministries.